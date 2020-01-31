Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansTravel · 53 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in April
from $638 for 2 $824

That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in April by $186. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the third offer under "Featured Bahamas Cruise Itineraries" on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruse aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL, on April 3.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
