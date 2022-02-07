New
ShermansTravel · 15 mins ago
From $478 for 2 $498
Embark on Friday at 5:00 pm, visit the Bahamas, and disembark at 7:00 am on Monday morning - the only thing that makes for a better weekend is that it's also $20 less than comparable cruises this spring. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- On the landing page, sort the results by "Price Low to High"; this cruise will be first in the resulting list.
- Proof of vaccination is required for guests of any age on this cruise.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Features
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on April 8 with debarkation on April 11.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 2/7/2022
-
Related Offers
Travelzoo · 2 wks ago
Princess Cruises 7-Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise in February
From $796 for 2
That's the best price we could find for this itinerary this spring by $340. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Tips
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This cruise is operating as a vaccinated cruise as defined by the CDC; passengers must have proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 test prior to embarkation.
- Book this travel deal by February 18.
Features
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Caribbean Princess departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 20.
Travelzoo · 2 wks ago
Princess 7-Night Alaskan Glacier Cruise in May
From $1,198 for 2 $1,338
Just two weeks later the same cruise would cost $140 more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Tips
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Princess Cruises health protocols, as proof-of-vaccination and/or negative PCR test may be required to board.
- Book this travel deal by February 18.
Features
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Crown Princess departs from Seattle, WA on May 7.
ShermansTravel · 1 mo ago
4-Night Hilton Waikiki Beach Flight & Hotel Vacation
From $1,398 for 2 $1,588
Fly to the islands and stay at the world famous Waikiki Beach Hilton in early 2022 at a $190 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- A nightly resort fee of $57.48 is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- Book this travel deal by December 31 for stays through March 9, 2022.
Features
- roundtrip economy airfare into Honolulu, HI (HNL)
- 4-night stay at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
