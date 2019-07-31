New
ShermansTravel · 25 mins ago
from $698 for 2
Norwegian Cruise Lines via ShermansTravel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 3-night Bahamas cruise for two, with prices starting from $698. Plus, select cabin categories bag a free open bar. That's $300 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in August. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sun departs on August 9 from Port Canaveral, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 1 day ago
MSC 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $588 for 2
Ending today, Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a MSC Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $588. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Book this travel deal today. Buy Now
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the MSC Armonia departs from Miami, FL, on August 26.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 23 hrs ago
RCCL 5Nt Bahamas Cruise in September
from $457 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $457. That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majesty of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on September 30.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Travelzoo · 4 days ago
Cunard 7-Night Transatlantic Cruise
from $1,558 for 2
As seen on Travelzoo, Cruises.com offers a Cunard 7-Night Transatlantic Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,558. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This 1-way cruise aboard the Queen Mary 2 departs from Southhampton, England, on August 25, with debarkation in New York, NY.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
