ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise
from $600 for 2 $858

That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in April by $126. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the second offer under "Featured Bahamas Cruise Itineraries" on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on April 3.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by January 31.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Caribbean United States Roundtrip Popularity: 3/5
