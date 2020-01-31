Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 2-Week Hawaii & French Polynesia Cruise in April
from $1,399 for 2 $1,650

That's $251 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Norwegian cruise in April. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the 4th offer on the landing page; we saw the price drop during booking.
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs on April 17 from Papeete, Tahiti, with disembarkation in Honolulu, HI.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by January 31.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
United States One-way Fares Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register