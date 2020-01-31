Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 2-Night Bahamas Cruise
from $391 for 2 $558

That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a similar itinerary. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on June 20.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional. Book this travel deal by January 31.
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
