ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 11-Night Hawaii Cruise in April 2020
from $1,398 for 2 $1,458

That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 10-night cruise in the spring of 2020. This April cruise features ports of call in Kahului, Hilo, Kona, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the 5th offer on the landing page.
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs on April 30 from Honolulu, HI, with disembarkation in Vancouver, Canada.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by November 30.
↑ less
Details
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
