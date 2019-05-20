Ending today, Norwegian Air via DealBase offers 1-Way Flights to London, with prices starting from $145. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $179. Book this travel deal today for flights from September 1 through October 31. Shop Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Norwegian" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in London, England (LGW) on September 16.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.