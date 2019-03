Norwegian Airlines via ShermansTravel offers Norwegian Airlines 1-Way Flights to Ireland from select cities in the U.S., with prices starting from. (On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top paragraph to see this sale.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $60. This price is based on departure on April 2 from Newburgh, NY, (SWF) with arrival in Dublin, Ireland (DUB). Note that this airline is a "non-bundle" airline, so seat reservation and luggage costs are additional. Book this travel deal by March 17.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.