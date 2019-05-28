Norwegian Air via ShermansTravel offers 1-Way Flights to Europe, with prices starting from $129. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $266. Book this travel deal by May 31. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "website" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 3 from New York, NY (JFK), with arrival in Athens, Greece (ATH).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.