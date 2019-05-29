Norwegian Air via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Europe, with prices starting from $100. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $445. Book this travel deal by June 2 for flights from September 1 to November 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on Norwegian in the top line/paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 16 from New York, NY (SWF), with arrival in Dublin, Ireland (DUB).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.