DealBase · 42 mins ago
Norwegian Air Fall Flights to Europe
from $119 1-way $182

It's the best price we could find for select routes by $63, although other 4-star carriers charge at least $396 for some routes. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Norwegian" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 15 from New York City, NY (JFK) to Paris, France (CDG).
  • Book this travel deal by September 15 for flights from October 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/15/2019
