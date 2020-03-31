Open Offer in New Tab
Norwegian 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in April
from $1,497 for 2 $1,594

That's the lowest price we could find by $97. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs from Port Canaveral, FL on April 11.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
linuxtrader
Really? After Norwegian was in the news this week because no refunds on Cruises to China, because their travel insurance doesn't cover epidemics. But safety is first, their spokesperson said.
24 min ago