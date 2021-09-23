New
ShermansTravel
$936 for 2 $1,338
Save $401 on this spring 2022 cruise from San Diego. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the third offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination and negative Covid-19 test results may be required to board.
- Book this travel deal by September 27.
- Includes $50 onboard credit.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs from San Diego, CA on April 17, 2022.
Expires 9/27/2021
ShermansTravel
Princess 5-Night '80's Themed Cabo San Lucas Cruise in October
$796 for 2 $870
That's the best price for this 1980's-Themed cruise from Los Angeles next month by $74. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Stay up to date with Princess Cruises health protocols, as proof-of-vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test may be required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA, on October 18. (It's the second offer on the landing page.)
- $50 onboard credit per person
ShermansTravel
Holland America Line 5-Night Bahamas Cruise in December
$798 for 2 $898
That's the best price we could find for this mid-December cruise by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test are currently required to board.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on December 18, and includes stops in Key West, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay.
