Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $458. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a comparable fall cruise by $240. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruises.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean 6-Night Cozumel Cruise for 2, in an Oceanview Cabin, with prices starting from $561. That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers an MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $278. That's the best deal we could find today by $60 and the lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $378. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise in October by $10. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Norwegian Cruise Line via ShermansTravel offers a 12-Night Panama Canal Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,198. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $468. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although other winter sailings start at $508 elsewhere. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $368. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise in November by $30. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 4-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise in Oceanview Cabin, with prices starting from $458. That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in November by $30. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
