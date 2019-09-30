New
Norwegian 2-Week Transatlantic Cruise in Oceanview Cabin in November
from $1,198 for 2 $1,258

Most fall sailings of similar transatlantic cruises cost $2,248 or more elsewhere. (It's a $60 low for this cruise.) Buy Now

  • It's the 16th offer on the landing page; search for "14-Day Transatlantic from Barcelona" to find this deal.
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Star departs on November 22 from Barcelona, Spain, with disembarkation in Miami, FL.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
