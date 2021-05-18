Northern Tool Underbody Truck Tool Box for $260
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Northern Tool Underbody Truck Tool Box
$260 $280
pickup

Apply coupon code "274196" to take $90 off list and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $82 shipping fee.
  • steel construction
  • drop-door design
  • measures 48" x 17" x 18"
