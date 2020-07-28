Shop now and save on exhaust fans, ceiling fans, floor fans, evaporative coolers, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
That's $50 under our mention from last month and hundreds less than the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price increased slightly to $252.87. Buy Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "PICKCR" to get this price.
- A 30-day DeLonghi warranty applies.
- treats up to 700-square feet
- heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
- includes window kit, washable filter, and remote control
- Model: PACEL295HLWFKC1A
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
Beat the heat with this deal that is at least $24 under what several other sellers charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for rooms up to 150-square feet
- 2 cooling speeds
- 2 fan speeds
- variable temperature dial
- washable and reusable filter
- Model: EARC5MD1
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Use coupon code "269021" to get this saw at a $25 low. (Most stores charge around $149.) Buy Now at Northern Tool
- It's currently backordered, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- It does not include a battery or charger.
- LED work light
- up to 2,800 SPM
- pivoting shoe
- variable speed trigger
Save on a variety of canopies and tarps. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Canopy accessories are also on sale.
- Opt for pickup at Northern Tool to dodge the shipping charges.
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register