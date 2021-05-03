Northern Tool Summer Essentials Sale: Discounts on hundreds of items

Shop discounts on a large range of items; pest control from $3, hose nozzles as low as $4, shovels starting at $10, hoses from $16, patio umbrellas starting at $50, mailboxes as low as $78, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Jordan Manufacturing 9-ft. Steel Crank Tilt Patio Umbrella for $50 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
That's a $5 savings! Shop Now
- Sign up to T-Mobile Tuesdays to avail of this offer.
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, coffee tables from $24, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Acacia Wood Planter Bench with Backrest for $104.99 ($30 off).
Shop a discounts on a huge selection of products. Air compressors from $100, automotive care starting at $3, work wear starting at $2, fans from $30, hand tools beginning at $8, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Klutch 12V Dual Cylinder Portable Tire Inflator for $100 ($110 off).
Start outdoor spring cleaning and save. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer for $299.99 ($70 off).
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
Keep your cool with deals on over 300 fans, ventilation, and air movers. Plus, coupon code "275443" cuts an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton High-Velocity Floor Fan for $57.99 ($10 off)
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
