Northern Tool Lawn & Garden Sale: Discounts on over 500 items + extra $20 off $100+

Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Shop and save on select grills, patio furniture, electronics, home items, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the ISUMER Portable Charcoal Grill for $24.64 (low by $7).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Writing supplies start around a buck, fitness equipment starts at $4, office basics start at $2, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Save on a variety of pressure washers, including surface cleaners, with prices from $135. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer for $299.99 ($70 off).
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
Keep your cool with deals on over 300 fans, ventilation, and air movers. Plus, coupon code "275443" cuts an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton High-Velocity Floor Fan for $57.99 ($10 off)
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
Save on patio furniture, garden hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Leigh Country 3-Piece Classic Folding Bistro Set for $94.99 ($25 off).
Sign In or Register