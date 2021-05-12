Northern Tool Lawn & Garden Sale: Discounts on over 500 items + extra $20 off $100+
Northern Tool · 58 mins ago
Northern Tool Lawn & Garden Sale
Discounts on over 500 items + extra $20 off $100+
Northern Tool pickup

Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool

  • Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
  • Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
  • Code "274196"
