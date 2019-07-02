New
Northern Tool · 48 mins ago
At least 20% off
Northern Tool takes at least 20% off select items as part of its Inventory Reduction Sale. Plus, take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear
$6 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear for $6.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- anti-fog polycarbonate lens
- vented foam gasket attachment
- corded earplug control system
- Model: 11872-00000-20
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
