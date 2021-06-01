Northern Tool Beat The Summer Heat Sale: Discounts on hundreds of items

It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $104.99 ($35 off).
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "OW89EMV2" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by Dream Made via Amazon.
- functions as a fan, humidifier, and cooler
- built-in 2,500mAh battery
- color changing light
- 300ML capacity
Save $59 when you apply coupon code "GREESUMMER". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gree Trade Preference via Amazon.
- self-evaporating
- remote control
- ASHRAE rating of 10,000-BTU
- cool, dry, and fan only functions
- cools spaces up to 250-square feet
- 68.4 Pint/D dehumidification capacity
- includes exhaust hose and window kit
- 12-month warranty
- Model: GPC06AK-A3NNA2C
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodah Deals via eBay.
- A 90-day end user warranty applies.
- air conditioning, fan, & dehumidifier
- WiFi w/ smartphone compatibility
- for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- remote control
- 12,000 BTU (8,000 BTU DOE)
- Model: WPPD08CW0N
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
From gift card incentives, to free tools, batteries, and more, find deal on over 70 items. You can get even more savings by applying code "27612" to get $5 off orders over $25, or code "274196" takes $20 off $100+. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item. If free shipping doesn't apply, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Kit w/ $90 gift card for $399 (low by $70, thanks to the gift card).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
