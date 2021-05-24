Northern Tool Anniversary Sale: Over 4,400 items on sale

Save on all kinds of tools and equipment including pressure washers, fans, lawn tools, sheel shelves, compressors, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Many items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid shipping fees.
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Sign In or Register