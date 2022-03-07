Save 35% off this cozy style. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- In three colors (Red Pomegranate pictured).
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Snag a designer piece for a steal, like the pictured Coach Georgie Shoulder Bag for $139 (a savings of $259). Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Pictured is the Coach Ellie File Bag In Signature Canvas With Disco Patches for $119.40 ($279 off list).
- Coach Insiders bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Use coupon code "WTR50" to save an extra 50% off on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' clothes and accessories. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $9.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
That's a savings of $48 off list price. Buy Now at Merrell
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
It's a savings of $105 off list. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy/Red pictured).
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Find discounts from brands like Sleepy Jones, Cloud, Ganni, Ted Maker London, Unity in Diversity, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Calvin Klein, and many, many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Ted Baker London Crayve Paper Touch Nylon Backpack for $64 ($95 off).
Shop over 140 items, including slippers, robes, boots, and apparel. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured are the UGG Women's Fluffette Slippers for $49.90 ($40 off).
Save on men's shirts, accessories, and shoes, from designer brands including Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Alexander McQueen. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured are the Givenchy Men's GIV 1 Leather & Mesh Sneakers for $585 ($390 off).
Score savings on over 4,500 items including women's tops from $6, kids' apparel from $8, men's activewear styles from $9, pet items from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's 75% off list, and roughly $1.50 per mask – you'd pay around $10 for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Note: These masks are non-medical and intended as face coverings in public settings when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Save $6 off list for a designer footie by Cristina Martinez. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Available in Ivory or Brown.
Find some extra sparkle and save $12 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Sign In or Register