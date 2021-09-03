Nordstrom Summer Sale: Up to 60% off

Shop thousands of discounted items for women, men, kids, and home. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Prices are as marked.
-
Expires 9/12/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a selection of items including laptops, appliances, home furniture, security camera systems, and more. Shop Now at Costco
Score an extra 20% off a wide range of discounted items, including video game accessories, phone cases, headphones, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
How do you categorize a sale like this? It includes the following (and lots more besides): a book on bass fishing strategies; a Masters of the Universe Hot Wheels toy; hand soap; fake scars; a garden fountain; a Marmot jacket. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Sign In or Register