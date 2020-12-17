New
Nordstrom Rack · 33 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack coupon
extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping w/ $89

Coupon code "15FORYOU" is the first sitewide coupon we've seen since June, and even stacks with clearance discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Add the coupon as a Hautelook Discount Code during checkout.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
  • Some exclusions apply.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "15FORYOU"
  • Expires 12/20/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register