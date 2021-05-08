Nordstrom Rack Women's Rack Essentials Flash Sale: from $10
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Nordstrom Rack Women's Rack Essentials Flash Sale
from $10
free shipping w/ $89

Save up to 80% off on over 500 styles of women's essentials, including tops, shoes, accessories, handbags, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Halogen Women's Favorite Sleeveless Tank Top for $9.97 ($9 off).
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Nordstrom Rack
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register