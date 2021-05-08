Nordstrom Rack Women's Rack Essentials Flash Sale: from $10

Save up to 80% off on over 500 styles of women's essentials, including tops, shoes, accessories, handbags, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Halogen Women's Favorite Sleeveless Tank Top for $9.97 ($9 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
-
Expires 5/10/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Add 2 pairs to cart to save $28 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "FSHIP15" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
It's on backorder and won't ship till August, but they're under $6 with coupon code "GFBONUS", so well worth waiting for. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- In Soft Black
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Shop over 1,300 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Dylan Miyota Watch for $132.97 ($742 off).
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Sign In or Register