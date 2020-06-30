New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Nordstrom Rack Weekly Deals

Save on nearly 200 styles from Kate Spade, Joe's Jeans, Rebecca Minkoff, Love Fire, and more. Shop dresses from $24.97, handbags from $34.97, and men's jeans from $59.97. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Nordstrom Rack
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register