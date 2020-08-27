Dresses start at $13, sweaters at $20, and dress shoes at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With over 580 choices and a starting price range of $35, save on Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, Garmin, Michael Kors, Tissot, Timex, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, orders over $100 ship free.
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping and save on a variety of handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Coach
Save on over 100 styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Brands on offer include Nike, adidas, New Balance, Converse, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, orders over $100 ship free.
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Sign In or Register