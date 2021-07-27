Nordstrom Rack Wear to Work Shop: Up to 70% off
Nordstrom Rack · 29 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Wear to Work Shop
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save up to 60% off for women, and up to 70% off for men, with over 4,300 items on offer. Women's T-shirts start from $5, women's sweatpants from $6, men's accessories from $10, men's T-shirts from $13, men's shirts from $22, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
  • We saw higher discounts within both the men's and women's sections.
  • Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Gingham Print Regular Fit Shirt for $22.48 ($57 off).
