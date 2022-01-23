Save on jewelry, apparel, fragrances, and more from brands including Kate Spade New York, Burberry, Coach, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout.)
- Pictured are the Swarovski Engaged Woman's Necklace & Earrings Set for $149.99 ($149 off).
-
Expires 1/23/2022
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Choose from 10 options, with prices starting from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Apple AirPods Pro (2021) for $189.99 ($7 low).
Save on home items, electronics, computers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Start the new year off right and shop over 500 clearance items to help outfit your garage for all of next year's home projects. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Pictured is the Haul Master 1,000-lb. Swing-Back Bolt-On Trailer Jack for $24.97 (50% off similar items).
Save on messengers, backpacks, travel bags, slings, totes and accessories with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Timbuk2 Stork Diaper Bag Set for $29 (low by $6).
Save on 4,000 styles. Brands include Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Timberland. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is available on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the Steve Madden Men's Jaxson Chelsea Boots for $59.97 ($50 off)
Most styles are discounted by at least 50%. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $89 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. (You can choose pickup for orders over $29.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
That's a low by $2, most retailers charge $140. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Black/Magnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
It includes over 100 pairs, with women's slippers starting from $37, kids' shoes from $43, men's boots from $60, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. (You can choose pickup for orders over $29.)
- Pictured are the Sorel Men's Caribou Waterproof Boots for $59.97 ($140 less than similar).
Sign In or Register