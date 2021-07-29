Nordstrom Rack Travel and Luggage Sale: Up to 88% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 20 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Travel and Luggage Sale
up to 88% off
free shipping w/ $89

Some travel restrictions easing, so it's a good time to take advantage of savings on luggage, backpacks, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Delsey Executive 19" 2-Wheel Mobile Office Suitcase for $109.99 (low by $20).
  • Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Nordstrom Rack
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register