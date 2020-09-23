Save on luggage sets, hardside spinners, and other travel accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Chive.
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Save on a range of spinners, sets, duffels, and more from brands like Delsey and Kenneth Cole Reaction. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Items eligible for an extra 25% off are noted.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Choose from 12 items, with prices ranging from $20 for a waistpack, to backpacks at $30 to $50. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
Save on a selection of bombers, denim, fleece, leather, and more. Over 700 items available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
There are over 2,500 items in this sale and even its best sellers are discounted by up to 70% to 80% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of men's clothing and accessories with dress shirts from $12, jeans from $20, shoes from $12, ties and pocket squares from $10, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
With over 550 discounted items to choose from, there's deep savings on all the gear to clean up dirt and clutter like trash cans, vacuums, organizer bags, drawers, and more that's bound to spark some joy for the inner Kondo in you. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Sign In or Register