Save on luggage sets, hardside spinners, and other travel accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in Chive.
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Save on a range of spinners, sets, duffels, and more from brands like Delsey and Kenneth Cole Reaction. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Items eligible for an extra 25% off are noted.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
It's $118 off and a great price for a leather belt. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more qualify for free shipping.
- It's available in Cognac (pictured) or Brown in sizes from 36 to 42.
- 5 holes for adjustable sizing
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Men's shoes start at $22, women's shirts at $6, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on over 7,000 items, including clothing, home items, and beauty products. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register