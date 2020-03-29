Personalize your DealNews Experience
With brands like Calvin Klein, UGG, Betsey Johnson, and more, we dare anyone to say we aren't dressed for success. Your five o'clock doesn't need to know that you're in your thermals when you gush about how comfy your Tommy Hilfiger is, and thanks to the ol' "the webcam isn't working" excuse, you'll have all your bases covered. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's at least $48 off list and the best price we could find by at least $8. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
That's a $38 savings and the best price we've seen for a pair of Simply Vera pajamas. Buy Now at Kohl's
Get nice and cozy while you work from home and save on a selection of men's and women's lounge pants and shorts. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
Save on men's loungewear. Shop Now at Uniqlo
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on luggage sets, hardside spinners, and other travel accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's a $42 savings. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
