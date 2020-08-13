Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Cole Haan
- They're available at this price in Amphora Nubuck-Ivory.
Save on over 150 styles. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free over $60.
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Save on over 800 pairs, with prices starting from just $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
Save on sleepwear, shapewear, underwear, bras, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register