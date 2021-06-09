Nordstrom Rack More Shopping, More Rewards Deal: up to $50 back in Bonus Notes
Nordstrom Rack · 11 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack More Shopping, More Rewards Deal
up to $50 back in Bonus Notes
free shipping w/ $89

Save up to $50 via Bonus Notes on men's, women's, or kids' styles and home goods. You'll have your notes in time to spend them during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, starting July 28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • $10 Bonus Notes for $75 purchase.
  • $25 Bonus Notes for $150 purchase.
  • $50 Bonus Notes for $250 purchase.
  • This offer is for Nordy Club members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • You'll need to enter your mobile number at checkout or pay with your Nordstrom card to get them, and they expire on September 14. $50 Note max.
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
  • Expires 6/14/2021
