Nordstrom Rack More Shopping, More Rewards Deal: up to $50 back in Bonus Notes

Save up to $50 via Bonus Notes on men's, women's, or kids' styles and home goods. You'll have your notes in time to spend them during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, starting July 28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- $10 Bonus Notes for $75 purchase.
- $25 Bonus Notes for $150 purchase.
- $50 Bonus Notes for $250 purchase.
- This offer is for Nordy Club members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- You'll need to enter your mobile number at checkout or pay with your Nordstrom card to get them, and they expire on September 14. $50 Note max.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
-
Expires 6/14/2021
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Install the Amazon Assistant extension into your browser of choice, and then use it (by clicking on the "a" icon in your browser) five times within 14 days to earn a $10 credit. Act fast, however - you'll have until June 17th if you'd like to get this credit in time for Prime Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- Amazon Assistant is available on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Android phones.
Stock up on clothing for the whole family, with baby's rompers starting from
$7 $9, socks from $7, accessories from $13, women's t-shirts from $13 $15, men's t-shirts from $15, and more. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Pictured is the Carhartt Boys' Long-Sleeve Hooded Pocket T-Shirt for $13.49 ($5 off).
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on over 200 multipack styles, with prices starting from $12. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Volcom Performance Mesh Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $14.97 (low by $21).
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register