Nordstrom Rack offers its Nordstrom Rack Men's Woven Two-Button Notch Lapel Sport Coat in Grey or Black for $50.61. With $7.95 for shipping, that's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Men's Modern Fit Suit Separates Coat in Black Pinstripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from last month, $395 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Perry Ellis Premium Men's Sharkskin Slim Fit Suit in Gray Sharkskin for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $430 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Egara Men's Slim Fit Suit Coat in Charcoal Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Modern Fiction Men's Adamson Perforated Cap-Toe Oxford Shoes in Black for $29.24 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
