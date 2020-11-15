That's a $63 savings paired with a rare free shipping offer from Nordstrom Rack. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Blue Oasis Micro Texture in sizes from 36R to 46L
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save as much as $1,058 on a selection of 151 men's suits. Shop Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
There are over 8,600 men's, women's, and kids' clothing items and shoes to choose from. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Update: Shipping is free sitewide.
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Men's shoes start at
$22 $9, women's shirts at $6 $4, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register