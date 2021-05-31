Nordstrom Rack Men's Suiting Flash Sale: Up to 81% off
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Nordstrom Rack Men's Suiting Flash Sale
up to 81% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on top brands of pants, suits, jackets, and more. The sale has more than 250 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Pictured is the Construct Grey Heathered Two Button Notch Lapel Slim Fit Blazer for $70 ($180 off).
  • Several items receive an additional 25% off. (Eligible items are noted; prices are as marked.)
  • Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
  • Expires 6/4/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
