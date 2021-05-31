Nordstrom Rack Men's Memorial Day Weekend Blowout: Up to 90% off + extra 25% off some items

Shop and save up to 90% on a selection of men's apparel including pants, shirts, hoodies, underwear, and more, from a range of brands. Plus, some items receive an extra 25% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Prices are as marked.
-
Expires 6/3/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Save on hundreds of styles, with prices starting at $7. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured are the Tansozer Men's Drawstring Beach Shorts for $12.38 ($11 off)
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Choose three pair and apply code "SALE16" to save $16. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $8.49. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Most, but not all, items bag an extra 25% off. (Eligible items are marked). Save extra on thousand of items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Prices have dropped by an extra fourth on over 21,000 clearance items, including men's jeans (from $15.74), women's tops (from $3.74), and men's sneakers (from $14.04). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Shop over 170 prints with pieces starting at $105. (Although the banner says up to 50% off, we are seeing higher discounts within the sale itself.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register