Save on a variety of luggage with prices from $37. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $100 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Calpak Luggage Flora 20" Carry-On Hardside Spinner for $37.48 ($128 off list).
-
Expires 11/2/2020
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
Save up to 88% off of designer styles for women, men, and children, from a major retailer. The sale also includes many home and beauty items, and even some items for pets. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the best price we could find by $20 and a savings of $46 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black/Grey Mesh.
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Men's shoes start at
$22 $9, women's shirts at $6 $4, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register