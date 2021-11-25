Take an extra 40% off 30 select styles, with prices starting from $16.63. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Hawke & Co. Men's Sierra Lace-Up Boots for $17.97 (pictured, $81 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is also available on orders of $29 or more.)
Expires 11/27/2021
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on 13 styles for men and women. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Rockport Men's Eberdon Loafers for $44.50 ($35 off)
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Hoka One One - it's right there in the name: fly over the Earth. Will these shoes give you the power of flight? Maybe if you're already a sorcerer, but they will save you $40 if you buy them here. Buy Now at Running Warehouse
- Available in Nimbus Cloud/Ocean at this price
- carbon-plated (yet in true Hoka fashion, still quite cushy)
- maybe a bit heavy by today's standards, but they're still a solid buy
That's Nordstrom Rack's best flat discount (they're rare) of the year. Eligible items are marked. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is also available on orders of $29 or more.)
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Anolon 11" Authority Hard-Anodized Nonstick Deep Round Grill Pan for $35.98 (low by $4).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save across the board on top brands, seasonal gear, low-priced gifts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup (with orders of $29 or more) to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
