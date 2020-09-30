Save on almost 2,500 bedding items to choose from, with prices from $13. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
- Prices reflect all discounts.
Published 30 min ago
Spend $10 or more in a single purchase via Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Plus, you'll get an extra $10 in credit if you spend $10 or more via Amazon 4-Star. Shop Now at Amazon
- purchase must be made between September 28 and October 14
There are over 450 deals available in this sale. Save on electronics, home & garden, clothing, toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There's an option for 70% Off or More on the left side of the page
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Men's shoes start at $22, women's shirts at $6, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of men's clothing and accessories with T-shirts from $7, and pants and hoodies from $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over 7,000 items, including clothing, home items, and beauty products. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
