Nordstrom Rack Dorm & Tech Flash Sale: Up to 79% off

Save on over 600 items and get your dorm ready with speakers, makeup storage, throws, turntables, cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Polaroid Rubberized IPX4 Waterproof Wireless Speaker for $24.73 (low by $15 ).
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Install the Amazon Assistant extension into your browser of choice, and then use it (by clicking on the "a" icon in your browser) five times within 14 days to earn a $10 credit. Act fast, however - you'll have until June 17th if you'd like to get this credit in time for Prime Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- Amazon Assistant is available on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Android phones.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Save on over 200 multipack styles, with prices starting from $12. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Volcom Performance Mesh Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $14.97 (low by $21).
Sign In or Register