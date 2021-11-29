Men's T-shirts start from $5.38, women's shorts from $4.07, women's jackets from $13.46, and men's pants from $13.03, among other discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for free ship-to-store pickup.)
- Click the link below to see the ongoing Rack Friday Clearance sale.
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "CYBER" to save an extra 20% off select styles, already marked up to 50% off. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop discounts on IZOD, Van Heusen, G.H. Bass & Co., and Arrow 1851. Save on pants, dress shirts, polos, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the IZOD Men's American Chino Flat Front Classic Fit Pants from $21.70. It's a low of $9.
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on brands like Tissot, Just Cavalli, Ferre Milano, Hamilton, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more also qualify for free ship-to-store pickup.)
- Items eligible for the additional discount are noted and the prices reflect the additional discount.
- Pictured is the Tissot Unisex 42mm T-Race Touch Sport Watch for $137.67. It's the best price we could find by $23.
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Topanga Cooler Tote Bag for $31.48 ($16 off list).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save across the board on top brands, seasonal gear, low-priced gifts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup (with orders of $29 or more) to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Save on over 800 styles, with prices from $28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Xray Men's Linx Lace-Up Boots for $29.97 (low by $22)
Sign In or Register