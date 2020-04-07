Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale
up to 90% off
free shipping

There are huge discounts within, especially considering when shipping usually adds $5.99 for orders under $89. Women's tops start at $4, bedding sheet sets start at $14, and men's non-slipper shoes start at $23. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

