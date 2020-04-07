Open Offer in New Tab
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale
up to 90% off
free shipping w/ $100

There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $4, bedding sheet sets start at $14, and men's shoes are priced as low as $23. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Shipping adds $7.95, or it's free with orders of $100 or more.
1 comment
adam2244
free shipping on orders over 100
3 hr 39 min ago