Women's sweaters start at $6, men's shirts from $6, dresses from $7, men's jeans from $15, men's coats from $19, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Men's hoodies start from $42, women's shoes from $51, and men's pants from $35, among other discounts. Shop Now at The North Face
- Pictured is the The North Face Men's North Peak Fleece Full Zip Jacket for $71.40 ($48 off).
That's $35 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available at this price in Bright Cactus.
- Shipping adds $6.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on hundreds of men's sneakers, including running shoes, high tops, and basketball shoes. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dbreak-Type Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
Save on over 720 sneakers, boots, sneakers, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free. Otherwise, pickup in store to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Chocorua Trail 2.0 Waterproof Hiking Boots for $112.73 ($37 off).
Save on nearly 1,800 pieces, including diamond, gold, and personalized items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Click the Jewelry Shop banner on the landing page to shop this sale.
- Pictured is the LaFonn Platinum Plated Simulated Diamond Eternity Band for $42.97. ($97 off)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
Save on a range of styles for men, women, and kids, as well as home items. Although marked up to 70% off is stated in the banner, we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Topman Men's Clay Classic Bomber Jacket for $21 ($49 off)
Sign In or Register