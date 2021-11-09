Save on some freshly discounted clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty products, and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save up to $200 off laptops, up to $450 off mattresses, up to $100 off small appliances and much more. Shop Now at Costco
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Save on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber 2-in-1 5 Qt. Dutch Oven & 10" Everything Pan for $56.98 (low by $23)
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at
$22 $30. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
There are hundreds of styles to choose from. Multipacks start at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep in mind, the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Print Knit Boxer Briefs for $11.97 (pictured, starts at $23 at Amazon)
Sign In or Register